Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office nets at least 20 arrests in ‘Operation Jingle Bars’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At least 20 people have been arrested as part of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Jingle Bars.”
The Sheriff’s Office said the six-month undercover drug operation was in response to the rising heroin and opioid epidemic.
More arrests are pending, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Operation Jingle Bars
The following suspects face the following charges:
John Henry Gaskill
PWISD Marijuana
$1,500 secured bond
Jason Lamont Burney
PWISD Cocaine
$3,000 secured bond
Logan Daniel Pace
PWISD Marijuana; Possess Marijuana up to ½ Ounce
$3,000 secured bond
Christian Dior Dunn
PWISD COCAINE
Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place CS (F)
$5,000 secured bond
Michael Hoy Wilson, 48 y/o, Greenville NC
5 counts of Possession of Methamphetamine precursors
$60,000.00 secured
Kierra Cox, 21 y/o, Grifton NC
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
$3,000.00 secured
Kalunta Harris, 39 y/o, Greenville NC
3 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin
$50,000.00 secured
Stephanie Lynn Phelps, 30 y/o, Winterville NC
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
$3,000.00 secured
Travis Andrews, 20 y/o, Greenville NC
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
$10,000.00 secured
Tonya Barber Little
PWISD Heroin 2 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS
Bond: 25,000
Paige Marie Carr
PWISD Sched II CS
Bond: 15,000
Michael Brandon Stocks
PWISD Heroin 3 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS
Bond: 40,000
Vincent Monta Anderson
PWISD Heroin 3 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS 2 counts
Bond:50,000
Steven Grayson Williams
PWISD Heroin 2 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS 2 counts
Bond: 50,000
Kathryn Anne Rollins
PWISD Heroin 2 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS 2 counts
Bond: 25,000
Erin Kristin Shumaker
PWISD Cocaine; PWISD Heroin; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS
Bond: 20,000
Danielle Virginia Parrisher
PWISD Cocaine; PWISD Heroin; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS
Bond: 10,000
Loretta Lynn Gonzalez
PWISD Sched II CS
Bond: 10,000
Ella Carolyne Brady
Obtaining Property by false pretense
Bond:10,000
Willie Maurice Stanly Jr.
Trafficking Opium or Heroin 4 counts
Bond: 25,000