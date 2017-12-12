Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office nets at least 20 arrests in ‘Operation Jingle Bars’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At least 20 people have been arrested as part of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Jingle Bars.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the six-month undercover drug operation was in response to the rising heroin and opioid epidemic.

More arrests are pending, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The following suspects face the following charges:

John Henry Gaskill
PWISD Marijuana
$1,500 secured bond

Jason Lamont Burney
PWISD Cocaine
$3,000 secured bond

Logan Daniel Pace
PWISD Marijuana; Possess Marijuana up to ½ Ounce
$3,000 secured bond

Christian Dior Dunn
PWISD COCAINE
Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place CS (F)
$5,000 secured bond

Michael Hoy Wilson, 48 y/o, Greenville NC
5 counts of Possession of Methamphetamine precursors
$60,000.00 secured

Kierra Cox, 21 y/o, Grifton NC
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
$3,000.00 secured

Kalunta Harris, 39 y/o, Greenville NC
3 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin
$50,000.00 secured

Stephanie Lynn Phelps, 30 y/o, Winterville NC
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
$3,000.00 secured

Travis Andrews, 20 y/o, Greenville NC
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
$10,000.00 secured

Tonya Barber Little
PWISD Heroin 2 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS
Bond: 25,000

Paige Marie Carr
PWISD Sched II CS
Bond: 15,000

Michael Brandon Stocks
PWISD Heroin 3 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS
Bond: 40,000

Vincent Monta Anderson
PWISD Heroin 3 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS 2 counts
Bond:50,000

Steven Grayson Williams
PWISD Heroin 2 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS 2 counts
Bond: 50,000

Kathryn Anne Rollins
PWISD Heroin 2 counts; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS 2 counts
Bond: 25,000

Erin Kristin Shumaker
PWISD Cocaine; PWISD Heroin; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS
Bond: 20,000

Danielle Virginia Parrisher
PWISD Cocaine; PWISD Heroin; Maintain Veh/Dwell/Sale of CS
Bond: 10,000

Loretta Lynn Gonzalez
PWISD Sched II CS
Bond: 10,000

Ella Carolyne Brady
Obtaining Property by false pretense
Bond:10,000

Willie Maurice Stanly Jr.
Trafficking Opium or Heroin 4 counts
Bond: 25,000

