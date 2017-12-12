North Carolina governor seeks ‘Obamacare’ deadline extension

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, the Healthcare.gov website is seen on a laptop computer, in Washington. Former Obama administration officials say they're launching a private campaign to encourage people to sign up for coverage next year under the Affordable Care Act. With the start of open enrollment just weeks away on Nov. 1, the Trump administration has slashed "Obamacare's" ad budget, as well as grants to outside organizations that are supposed to help consumers sign up. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor is asking the federal government to extend the enrollment period for Affordable Care Act insurance.

The state is among 39 served by the federal HealthCare.gov website, and the deadline for signups on the site is Friday. Most states that run their own health insurance websites have later deadlines.

Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter this week to the federal Department of Health and Human Services saying a one-week extension until Dec. 22 would benefit people around the country.

The Democratic governor said North Carolina has the third-highest enrollment on the federal marketplace, but he fears enrollment could be hurt by a shorter signup period this year.

More than 500,000 North Carolina residents signed up on the site last year. Cooper said about 210,000 had enrolled for 2018 by Dec. 2.

