‘My Sister’s Attic’ raises funds for domestic violence victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Living room furniture, holiday home décor and kitchen china are just a few of the things you can find at My Sisters Attic on Red Banks Road.

“A lot of this stuff is vintage; it is just stuff that you’re not going to find in a regular retail outlet,” said Chip Laughinghouse, store manager.

One hundred percent of proceeds go to the Center for Family Violence Prevention.

“Here in Pitt County, we have grown and unfortunately have more clients,” Laughinghouse said.

The increase in clients led to a new safe house being built to house the victims, putting a financial strain on the center.

“We have had to make cuts and personnel and tighten the strings, so it makes this retail operation a lot more important to feed the social programs and to help the victims,” Laughinghouse said.

Non-profits don’t have an advertising budget, so they rely on word of mouth to attract customers.

“It’s amazing; it really is,” said Claudia Camassa, who was visiting the area from New York. “By purchasing something just to help them out, it really makes you feel good inside.”

Laughinghouse said the store really does help people.

“You always have in the back of your mind where the money goes at the end of the day that you know that even in some small way, you are helping someone and definitely turn their life around,” Laughinghouse said.