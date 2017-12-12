‘Moral Monday’ protesters now challenging court fees

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two people arrested while demonstrating last year in the North Carolina Legislative Building against Republican policies are using the appeal of their trespassing convictions to challenge court fees their lawyer argues are unconstitutional.

The attorney for Carol Anderson and Dale Herman filed a motion Monday in Wake County Superior Court urging a judge to overturn the costs they were ordered to pay as part of their lower-court convictions.

Lawyer Scott Holmes writes the minimum $178 cost for a convicted defendant in District Court is more than four times the amount in the mid-1990s. He says these fees shouldn’t be used to pay for the court system but rather for public schools, as the state constitution requires.

About 1,000 people have been arrested during nonviolent “Moral Monday” legislative protests since 2013.