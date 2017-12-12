Maysville man charged with statutory rape of child in 2010

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man was arrested Monday and charged with the statutory rape of a child in 2010.

Quonshe Marquise Brimmer, 23, was charged with first-degree statutory rape, first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

On August 23, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a report a child had been raped between September and October of 2010.

Deputies said an investigation led to the arrest of Brimmer, who was already in jail serving a 42-month sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

Brimmer was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center and given a $220,000 secured bond.

Brimmer is a convicted felon who was found guilty in 2014 for crimes against nature.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Albino, heather_albano@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
Please refer to case 2017-015236 when calling.

