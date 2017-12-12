Maysville man charged with 2010 rape of a child

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Maysville man faces charges connected to a 2010 report of child raped in Onslow County.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Quonshe Brimmer on December 11th. He faces multiple charges including First Degree Statutory Rape and Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Deputies said the charges stem from a report of a child raped between September and October 2010. Investigators say the rape was reported to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on August 23, 2017.

The sheriff’s office says the 23-year-old was charged while serving a sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

He is being help on a $220,000 bond.