James Sprunt partners with NCWorks to help employees laid of by Beulaville company

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The continuing education division at James Sprunt Community College is reaching out to employees of National Spinning Company in Beulaville about training opportunities after layoffs were announced.

“James Sprunt Community College has collaborated with the Duplin County NC Works Center to develop an emergency response to the National Spinning Company closing,” said Anthony Thomas, Interim Associate Vice President of Continuing Education. “We have provided current employees with multiple resources to enhance employability skills, enrollment in occupational training programs and assistance with how to conduct employment searches.”

Continuing education offers several short-term training courses in healthcare such as Nurse Aide I and II, Phlebotomy, and Medication Aide. These career paths have starting pay ranges from $9-$15 and offer entry into the healthcare field with opportunities to advance. The college currently has a 100% pass rate on the Nurse Aide I and Phlebotomy state certification exams.

Many of these classes start in January.

The college will also be offering training classes in barber training, quickbooks, and computers. For a listing of classes being offered in Spring 2018, click here.

The schedule includes a series of training opportunities designed to enhance employability skills for employed, underemployed, and unemployed individuals in various disciplines including Public Safety, Allied Health, Barbering, Customized Training, Human Resources Development, and Occupational Extension.

Continuing education also offers basic skills courses for those seeking to obtain a high school diploma.