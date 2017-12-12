Healthcare open enrollment ends Friday

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- The deadline to enroll in healthcare under the Affordable Care Act ends this week.

We are just three days away from the end of open enrollment for the Affordable Healthcare Act. This year’s open enrollment period was shortened from three months to just 45 days. The trump administration slashed the advertising budget by 90% and funding for counselors who sign up consumers by nearly 50%.

Enrollees or those wishing to renew an existing policy need to do so this week. Here in eastern North Carolina, Access East is continuing their services through this week to help locals sign up. They say it is crucial you do so by Friday.

“If you got re enrolled in a plan that you find out wasn’t what you wanted or it was price you didn’t want to pay, after this Friday there is nothing you can do to change it,” said Cheryl Hallock, ACA Navigator Program Coordinator for AccessEast.

They have events happening in Greenville, Tarboro and Elizabeth City this week to help get those last minute enrollments in.

• Thursday, December 14

o Greenville, N.C.

o 10am-7pm, Access East, 2410 Stantonsburg Road/Stanton Square Shopping Center

• Friday, December 15

o Tarboro, N.C.

o 10am-5pm, Vidant-Edgecomb Hospital, 111 Hospital Drive

• Friday, December 15

o Elizabeth City, N.C.

o 10am-1pm, Elizabeth City Housing Authority, 440 Hariot Drive