Healthcare open enrollment ends Friday

By Published:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- The deadline to enroll in healthcare under the Affordable Care Act ends this week.

We are just three days away from the end of open enrollment for the Affordable Healthcare Act. This year’s open enrollment period was shortened from three months to just 45 days. The trump administration slashed the advertising budget by 90% and funding for counselors who sign up consumers by nearly 50%.

Enrollees or those wishing to renew an existing policy need to do so this week. Here in eastern North Carolina, Access East is continuing their services through this week to help locals sign up. They say it is crucial you do so by Friday.

“If you got re enrolled in a plan that you find out wasn’t what you wanted or it was price you didn’t want to pay, after this Friday there is nothing you can do to change it,” said Cheryl Hallock, ACA Navigator Program Coordinator for AccessEast.

They have events happening in Greenville, Tarboro and Elizabeth City this week to help get those last minute enrollments in.

• Thursday, December 14
o Greenville, N.C.
o 10am-7pm, Access East, 2410 Stantonsburg Road/Stanton Square Shopping Center

• Friday, December 15
o Tarboro, N.C.
o 10am-5pm, Vidant-Edgecomb Hospital, 111 Hospital Drive

• Friday, December 15
o Elizabeth City, N.C.
o 10am-1pm, Elizabeth City Housing Authority, 440 Hariot Drive

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s