Greenville man charged with statutory rape of child, kidnapping

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Greenville man with statutory rape of a child and kidnapping.

Kenneth Green, 20, was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday following an arrest warrant.

Green is facing two charges, statutory rape of a child under the age of fifteen and first-degree kidnapping.

Police believe Green kidnapped a fourteen-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her on November 24.

Green is held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond and is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.