First Alert Forecast: One last mild day then bitterly cold air settles in

SUMMARY: An arctic front moves through today with clouds but no rain. Another arctic blast settles in to the East tonight.



TODAY: Clouds and sun. Windy & mild with highs in the 50’s to near 60.

TONIGHT: Skies clear. Turning windy and sharply colder. Lows will be in the 20’s inland, 30’s at the coast with wind chills in the teens by morning.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, windy, and bitterly cold. Highs will be in the 30’s to near 40 with wind chills in the 20’s most of the day.

A LOOK AHEAD: The bitter cold doesn’t last as temperatures quickly moderate on Thursday. Low pressure develops and tracks off the coast of the Carolinas. A few showers are possible, especially at the coast Friday, but most stay dry through the weekend with temperatures warming to near 60 by Sunday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast