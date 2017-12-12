First Alert Forecast: One last mild day then bitterly cold air settles in

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: An arctic front moves through today with clouds but no rain. Another arctic blast settles in to the East tonight.

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Windy & mild with highs in the 50’s to near 60.

TONIGHT: Skies clear. Turning windy and sharply colder. Lows will be in the 20’s inland, 30’s at the coast with wind chills in the teens by morning.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, windy, and bitterly cold. Highs will be in the 30’s to near 40 with wind chills in the 20’s most of the day.

A LOOK AHEAD: The bitter cold doesn’t last as temperatures quickly moderate on Thursday. Low pressure develops and tracks off the coast of the Carolinas. A few showers are possible, especially at the coast Friday, but most stay dry through the weekend with temperatures warming to near 60 by Sunday.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
36° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
31° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
29° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
27° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
27° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
26° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
26° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
27° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
34° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.