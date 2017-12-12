Fire officials provide safety tips ahead of holiday season

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Between light safety as well as fire safety, local fire departments are warning residents about prevention during the holiday season.

Winterville Fire Marshal Tony Smart said candles start more than one third of house decoration fires.

The top-three days of the year for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

They are usually caused by decorations or wrapping paper catching the candles flame.

The same happens during kitchen fires when decorations are too close to the stove, oven or microwave.

In addition, Smart said never to throw wrapping paper or anything in the fireplace that does not belong there, which includes the branches of your Christmas tree once you take it down.

“Over half of them in the December month, December alone, happen in the great rooms, the dens, the living rooms, where trees are normally set up, so we try to make sure people understand that they have got to take steps to be prepare,” Smart said.

Here are some tips to keep your family safe:

Choose flame resistant decorations, keep candles away from decorations, replace frayed cords and use clips not nails to hang lights.

Officials said it is important to always have a plan and be prepared for anything that could happen.