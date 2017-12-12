Falcons and Rams roll to victory

Finals from Tuesday night high school basketball action.
South Central 82, J.H. Rose 59
Greene Central 73, Washington 30
Farmville Central 64, Ayden-Grifton 56
Kinston 60, South Lenoir 48
