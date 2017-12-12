Duplin Co. man charged with molesting young girls in Faison

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Residents in one small Duplin County town are shocked after a man is arrested for sexually molesting multiple girls in his neighborhood.

Salvador Perez is behind bars tonight in Duplin County. The 31-year-old is accused of molesting five girls, some as young as four years old at the time.

According to arrest warrants, Perez inappropriately touched or had sexual relations with female children between the ages of four and 13.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Perez last week.

The incidents occurred from 2007 to 2017, and the victims are believed to be acquaintances who lived off Church Street in Faison.

Perez is charged with multiple charges each of first degree rape of a child, statutory rape of a child, first degree sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, assault of a child under 12, first degree forcible sex offense, assault on a female, first degree statutory sex offense and crime against nature.

There were at least five victims.

Residents who live in the area say they’re disgusted.

“It’s hard for me to even believe,” CJ Hobbs said. “I feel sorry for the girls. It’s wrong.”

Perez is behind bars under a $1.5 million secured bond. He’s due in court again on January 5.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says this investigation is not over and it’s possible more victims will be identified as it continues.

 

