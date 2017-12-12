Doug Jones beats Roy Moore in Alabama US Senate special election, AP reports

CBS News, Associated Press, WNCT and WNCN Staff Published: Updated:
Doug Jones
In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, photo, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones speaks to reporters after voting in Mountain Brook, Ala. Jones won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump and narrow the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump and narrow the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two seats. The state’s former U.S. attorney beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose campaign was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls amid a national reckoning with such sordid conduct.

 

