Deputies: Swansboro High teacher had sexual relationship with student

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Swansboro High School teacher has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

Zachary Todd Daugherty, a 28-year-old business/vocational teacher at the school, was arrested Tuesday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report last week Daughety was having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student, leading to the arrest.

He’s facing six counts of committing a sex act with a student and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a student.

He was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $45,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective K. Johnston at keith_johnston@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at

910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2017-021988 when calling.