Contractor controversy puts plan to move into Greenville dream house on hold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At first glance, Danny and Julie Anderson’s dream farm house in Greenville seemed to be everything they wished for.

“We went around looking for builders, a property, and we were brought to his location,” said Danny Anderson. “We were actually the first ones out here to put money down.”

But after more than a year, the Andersons are still not moved in and finding new problems every day.

“We were told by the county that we could move in, and we were like, ‘Why would I want to move in when the walls need to be painted? Why would I want to move in when there is trim missing at the door? Why would I want to move in when the Jacuzzi tub doesn’t work?” said Danny Anderson.

According to files from the Pitt County inspections, the home failed the first request for inspection on September 14 and five days later on the 19 it passed. Danny said he thinks that was a mistake.

Danny and Julie also said problems with alignment and inconsistencies have put them behind schedule

“I’ve been paying rent to live somewhere; I’ve been paying interest on this loan from a construction loan; I’ve paid storage on personal property cause I know where to put it, and we are not living in the house,” Danny Anderson said.

9 On Your Side reached out to the company, Unshakable Builders, for a comment and was directed to their lawyer who said a comment would be inappropriate when there in imminent litigation.

“He stopped the building of our house, as Danny mentioned, around April through June and then he came to my husband, and he verbally apologized and said he did it on purpose; he was mad and frustrated,” said Julie Anderson.

The couple is at their breaking point.

“I cry every day sometimes, multiple times,” said Julie Anderson. “It is so depressing and so much anxiety. No one should have to go through this.”