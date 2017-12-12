Chapel Hill police ask for help finding missing teen girl

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a teen girl who vanished Monday afternoon in Chapel Hill.

Jennifer Segura Castillejos, 15, was last seen just after 5:30 p.m. Monday along Barclay Road in Chapel Hill, according to a news release late Monday night from Chapel Hill police.

Castillejos is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has braces on her teeth, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with “Princess” written in white letters, blue jeans, and brown Ugg boots, according to the news release.

“Castillejos may be in the Chapel Hill or Chatham County area,” police said.

Anyone with information about her location should call 911 or Orange County Communications at 919-732-5063.