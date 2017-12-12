4 missing children could be headed to NC, officials say

ARAB, Ala. (CBS) — Alabama officials have issued a missing child alert for four brothers they say went missing on Friday, CBS affiliate WHNT reports.

Authorities said the children — 1-year-old Corbin Simmons, 4-year-old Alexander Simmons, 5-year-old Nicholas Simmons and 11-year-old Ian Simmons — were last seen leaving their home in Arab, Alabama. They could be traveling in a 2003 white Ford Windstar with a license plate of 8AJ1511, according to authorities.

Police say they think the boys are with 39-year-old Marcus Eugene Simmons and 29-year-old Karissa Renee Cummings. Simmons is the father of all four boys, while Cummings is the mother of three of them. Police said the boys were recently removed from the pair’s home and placed with a relative.

Officials said it’s possible they are headed to North Carolina or Georgia.

Corbin is 2 feet tall and weighs around 25 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Alexander is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Nicholas is 3 feet tall and weighs around 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ian is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 86 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. H

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact the Arab Police Department at (256) 586-8124.