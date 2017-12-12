3 charged with stealing guns from vehicle in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three suspects charged with breaking into a vehicle and stealing firearms have been arrested, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Rodriguez, of Newport, Laura Johnson, of Havelock, and Kristina Doyle of Maysville all face multiple felony larceny charges.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a vehicle breaking and entering on November 16 on Indian Bluffs Road in Arapahoe.

The vehicle break-in resulted in the theft of three handguns and multiple credit cards.

The investigation led deputies to Carteret County, where two of the three stolen firearms were recovered.

After an investigation, deputies arrested the three suspects.

Rodriguez was on parole at the time of his arrest. Since his arrest, he was released on a $40,000 bond but failed to appear for his first court appearance and has since been listed as an absconder from parole.

Doyle and Johnson were both given $30,000 bonds.

If anyone knows of Rodriguez’s whereabouts, contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at (252)745-3101.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office also worked alongside Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, and Jones County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in solving this case.

Additional charges may occur in the future pending the conclusion of this investigation.