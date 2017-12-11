Winter of Warmth Coat Drive

By Published:

WNCT 9 First Alert Weather has partnered with Ashley Homestore and First Flight Federal Credit Union to collect; winter coats, winter hats, gloves, scarves, ear muffs and other needed winter clothing items that will be donated to the Salvation Army to help those in need this winter.

You can donate your new or gently worn items through December 17th at the following locations across eastern North Carolina.

First Flight Federal Credit Union

2405-A N. Herritage St. Kinston 28501

3127 Doctor MLK Jr Blvd, New Bern 28562

1232 E. Main St. Havelock 28532

4501 Arendell St. Morehead City 28557

3530 S. Memorial Dr. Greenville 27834

1 Cherry Pt. MCAS Cherry Point 28533

Ashley Homestore

2016 W Vernon Ave. Kinston 28504

2703 US 70. New Bern 28560

1250-A Western Blvd. Jacksonville 28546

5160 US 70. Morehead City 28557

1975 Greenville Blvd SE. Greenville 27858

