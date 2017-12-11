Winter of Warmth Coat Drive

WNCT 9 First Alert Weather has partnered with Ashley Homestore and First Flight Federal Credit Union to collect; winter coats, winter hats, gloves, scarves, ear muffs and other needed winter clothing items that will be donated to the Salvation Army to help those in need this winter.
You can donate your new or gently worn items through December 17th at the following locations across eastern North Carolina.
First Flight Federal Credit Union
2405-A N. Herritage St. Kinston 28501
3127 Doctor MLK Jr Blvd, New Bern 28562
1232 E. Main St. Havelock 28532
4501 Arendell St. Morehead City 28557
3530 S. Memorial Dr. Greenville 27834
1 Cherry Pt. MCAS Cherry Point 28533
Ashley Homestore
2016 W Vernon Ave. Kinston 28504
2703 US 70. New Bern 28560
1250-A Western Blvd. Jacksonville 28546
5160 US 70. Morehead City 28557
1975 Greenville Blvd SE. Greenville 27858