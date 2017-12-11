Wallace-Rose Hill’s Williams commits to UNC

By Published: Updated:

CHAPEL HILL (WNCT) – Wallace-Rose Hill standout senior running back, Javonte Williams has committed to play football at North Carolina next season.

Tar Heel head coach Larry Fedora made the offer to Williams after his 207 yards and two touchdowns helped lead the Bulldogs to a fourth straight title. Williams quickly accepted Fedora’s offer.

Williams, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back put up video game like numbers throughout his senior year. According to Max Preps, Williams appeared in all 15 games for the Bulldogs where he rushed for 2,287 yards and 27 touchdowns. The senior averaged 14.4 yards per carry.

On top of his performance on the field, Williams carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Before Saturday’s championship game, Williams had no major FBS offers. According to 247sports, Williams is a two-star recruit.

Williams is set to play in the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 16 at Wofford College.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s