Wallace-Rose Hill’s Williams commits to UNC

CHAPEL HILL (WNCT) – Wallace-Rose Hill standout senior running back, Javonte Williams has committed to play football at North Carolina next season.

Tar Heel head coach Larry Fedora made the offer to Williams after his 207 yards and two touchdowns helped lead the Bulldogs to a fourth straight title. Williams quickly accepted Fedora’s offer.

Williams, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back put up video game like numbers throughout his senior year. According to Max Preps, Williams appeared in all 15 games for the Bulldogs where he rushed for 2,287 yards and 27 touchdowns. The senior averaged 14.4 yards per carry.

On top of his performance on the field, Williams carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Before Saturday’s championship game, Williams had no major FBS offers. According to 247sports, Williams is a two-star recruit.

Williams is set to play in the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 16 at Wofford College.