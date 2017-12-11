The cost of uninsured, and under-insured, drivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Each year, thousands of car accidents occur in cities and towns in the East. In Greenville alone, an average of 500 accidents are reported each month.

North Carolina law requires every driver to carry insurance, but despite that, some don’t.

Most insurance plans have what is called uninsured or under-insured coverage, which will cover any damage done if you’re hit by an uninsured or under-insured driver.

However, that coverage isn’t free.

“Uninsured or under-insured vehicle motor coverage could go anywhere from $13 every six months, up to $110 every six months,” said Gayle Bailey with Mack Beale State Farm in Greenville.

Bailey said the price could fluctuate depending on your plan and how many cars you have on your policy.

She said many drivers don’t understand that those payments are to protect them, not necessarily pay for drivers without insurance. Bailey said drivers who do not have insurance could face fines or lose their license all together.

The uninsured or under-insured coverage can only be applied if you can prove the other driver who has no insurance is at fault. The good news is these types of claims won’t impact your insurance rate.