Swansboro’s Urban Street Eats nominated for national food truck award

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Swansboro food truck has been nominated for a national food truck award, pitting it against food trucks from across the country, including those in larger cities like Washington D.C. and Austin, Texas.

Urban Street Eats has been nominated as the 2017 Rookie Food Truck of the Year, which is awarded by the Mobile-Cuisine website.

The food truck is known for its tacos, plus truffle fries and sandwiches.

The website’s 10 finalists were chosen from more than 550 individual submissions across the country.

Morehead City’s Dank Burrito received the award in 2014.

If you would like to vote for Urban Street Eats, you can do so here.