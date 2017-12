ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rocky Mount man.

George Michael Butts was last seen at 730 Marigold Street in Rocky Mount.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the alert.

He was last seen wearing all-dark clothing and may be heading toward either 304 Mill Branch Road in Sharpsburg or 540 Cokey Road in Rocky Mount.

If seen, call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.