North Topsail Beach to support Marsy’s Law in reversal of previous decision

By Published: Updated:

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT)— After a previous controversial decision to not support Marsy’s Law, the new North Topsail Beach Board of Aldermen voted last week in the law’s support.

The law seeks to codify the rights of violent crime victims in the state constitution. The new board voted 4-1 to pass a resolution of support. It had previously been the only town in the state to fail to do so, which angered some residents.

“We restored our reputation as a town,” Charlie Meyers, North Topsail Beach resident, said. “It’s a good town. Once we got a government that was representative of that as we did in the election, I knew that they would do the right thing and they did.”

Alderman Richard Peters, who was re-elected, supported the resolution from the beginning. He says he’s glad to have other board members who see the importance of the law.

“In so doing, I hope we’ve removed the stigma that was associated with our town of North Topsail Beach being the only town that so far had not passed this referendum,” Peters said.

Supporters of the law hope the N.C. Senate will take up the issue in its January session.

