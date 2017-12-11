Nearly 40 Lenoir County teachers get $15,500 in grant money

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 40 teachers went home with grant money Monday.

Members of the Lenoir County Education Foundation delivered the grants to the teachers.

36 teachers from 12 schools received checks for grant money totaling 15,500 dollars.

Laura Lee Sylvester, executive director of the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce, said it is a great honor to help make better education available.

“It’s an opportunity for businesses in Kinston and Lenoir County to help out schools and our teachers offer additional projects in educational programs for our kids,” said Sylvester.

Teacher Aaron Murdock plans to use his money to buy Legos to help kids better understand math.

“I’ve written several, but this is the first one I’ve actually won, so it’s a good feeling to know that now I’m going to be able to purchase the things that really help students to learn,” Murdock said.

Each recipient went home with a balloon and check in an envelop.