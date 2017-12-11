Jury selection to start for Marine charged in student’s death at bus stop

Related Coverage Driver of car that struck Dixon High student waives first court appearance

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jury selection will begin Monday for the Marine accused of killing a high school student at a bus stop.

Joshua Aaron Block, a 26-year-old staff sergeant at New River, is facing charges of felony involuntary manslaughter and felony passing a stopped school bus.

Troopers said Block passed a stopped school bus on March 27 and hit 16-year-old Dixon High School student David Palacio with his car while Palacio was crossing the road.

Palacio was taken from the scene to Onslow Memorial and died there.

Jury selection starts at 2 p.m., and the plan is for prosecutors to present evidence starting Tuesday morning.