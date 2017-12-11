Greenville City Council swears in new mayor, council members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville City Council swore in a new mayor and council members at their meeting Monday night.

P.J. Connelly was sworn in as mayor.

Connelly said, “People have been asking me for the last couple of weeks if it has hit me yet, and I think right now it kind of did when I had my first order of business with the Mayor Pro Temp. I think that was kind of the moment where I said ok ‘I guess I’m kind of in charge here.”

Mayor Connelly was sworn into the seat with his wife and two daughters by his side.

“It’s neat to see them here,” Connelly said. “I think they like to see what Daddy does and in City Hall, they always here I’m going to my meetings and it’s neat to have them here to see what we’re actually doing.”

Connelly came out of the gate with an opening address to the city where he highlighted his push to bring businesses back.

“If we want to be able to retain some of the top talents we gain from Pitt Community College and ECU on an annual basis we have to have jobs readily available for them so they’ll stay in our community and raise families here,” Connelly said.

The election brings newcomers Will Bell of district three, William Litchfield of district five, and Brian Meyerhoeffer to the At-Large seat.

Meyerhoeffer said, “Certainly there are many things I need to learn but I am ready to hit the ground running. I think we have a very, very good opportunity to continue to move Greenville forward and I think the best is yet to come across all five districts.”

Former Mayor Kandie Smith has been re-seated to district one, with Rick Smiley back in district four.

Rose Glover was unanimously selected to serve in the Mayor Pro Temp position.

Now, a new team moves forward to carry out a vision for the city.

“I think the citizens of Greenville did a nice job selecting the council members and I’m looking forward to working with them. I think they all are going to bring different assets to the table and we are going to be able to capitalize on them.”