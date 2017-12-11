Greene Co. nursing home employee charged with abusing patient

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County nursing home employee was arrested Friday after the Sheriff’s Office said she abused an 87-year-old client.

Tiara Shackleford, 21, of Snow Hill, was charged with patient abuse and assault on a handicapped person.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on November 26 after the family went to the Sheriff’s Office with allegations their family member was suffering abuse at the Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill.

Detectives investigated and based on interviews and other evidence, they arrested Shackleford.

Shackleford is out on $25,000 bail and is due in court December 22.