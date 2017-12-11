First Alert Forecast: A milder Monday ahead

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Quiet weather is expected for the start of the new week.

TODAY: Sunny and milder with highs back in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 30’s inland, 40’s at the coast.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. Mild again with highs in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: An arctic front pushes through dry on Tuesday. Behind it, much colder for the middle of the week with highs for most not getting out of the 30’s. Temperatures moderate through the end of the week. We’ll be watching a system which will pass to our south late in the week. That could bring rain to parts of the area on Friday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
38° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
38° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
38° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
39° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
40° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
31° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
29° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
