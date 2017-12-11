First Alert Forecast: A milder Monday ahead

SUMMARY: Quiet weather is expected for the start of the new week.



TODAY: Sunny and milder with highs back in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 30’s inland, 40’s at the coast.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. Mild again with highs in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: An arctic front pushes through dry on Tuesday. Behind it, much colder for the middle of the week with highs for most not getting out of the 30’s. Temperatures moderate through the end of the week. We’ll be watching a system which will pass to our south late in the week. That could bring rain to parts of the area on Friday.

