ECU student found dead in lake drowned while on drugs, medical examiner says

CBS North Carolina Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — An ECU student found dead in Falls Lake in August drowned while presumably impaired by marijuana and LSD, according to an autopsy released Monday.

The medical examiner ruled the death of Annalisa Christine Schulze, 19, an accident.

Schulze’s body was found fully clothed in the lake after it was spotted by two men riding ATVs.

Schulze had planned to meet friends camp at the lake that weekend, and authorities found her campsite nearby, officials said.

Schulze attended ECU starting in the fall of 2016 and was enrolled at the university during the spring semester as well, the school confirmed. She was majoring in sociology.

EARLIER: ECU student’s body found with laceration in lake in Wake County

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s