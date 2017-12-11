ECU student dies in Charlotte car crash

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An ECU student died after a car crash in Charlotte early Sunday morning.

CBS affiliate WBTV reports Destani Breanna May died in the wreck.

East Carolina University confirmed May was enrolled as a student at ECU.

This fall was her first semester at the university, and her intended major was nursing.

WBTV reports a black Dodge Charger driver by Roberto Juarez Ruiz ran a red light at the intersection of West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway and hit the passenger side of a black BMW driven by Zandria Lumanu Sapu.

The BMW traveled into the southbound lane and collided with two other cars.

May, the passenger of the BMW, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Ruiz was charged with driving under the influence of an impairing substance, felony death by motor vehicle and driving without a license.

Sapu was charged with driving after consuming under the age of 21.

They both suffered minor injuries, as did the rear seat passenger of the BMW and the driver of one of the cars the BMW ran into.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told WBTV speed and alcohol were both a contributing factor in the wreck.

