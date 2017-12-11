City of Washington being reimbursed for Hurricane Irma relief efforts

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An announcement is expected during the Washington city council meeting Monday night.

The city is receiving tens of thousands of dollars from a city in Florida.

This is payment for the help during Hurricane Irma.

This came after the Washington Electric Department went to restore electricity in parts of Florida when catastrophic rainfall hit the state.

All the costs for their labor are being reimbursed, including out-of-pocket expenses, vehicle and equipment usage, and an administrative charge.

The city of Bartow near Lakeland is paying Washington directly.

Washington will receive a little over $70,000. Over half of that is overtime charges.

The board unanimously approved the crew to go there during its September meeting.

The board is going to talk about adjusting the budget at Monday’s meeting to reflect the reimbursement.

The city of Bartow, on the other hand, will have to wait to be reimbursed by FEMA after giving them the invoice for the Washington crew’s labor