Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain send relief to those in Houston

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some local children raised $1,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain held several fundraisers this fall.

They collected about a thousand dollars for fellow clubs in Houston.

Officials say the children know the feeling of loss after Hurricane Matthew and wanted to help others in need.

“They were very appreciative that someone had reached out,” Chief Operating Officer Donyell Jones said. “I remember when Matthew hit our region. A lot of clubs and organizations reached out to us to see what our needs were and so it was sort of like paying it forward and the kids seeing what we were able to receive, donations from other people.”

More than a dozen clubs across the East participated and used the money to send board games, card games and more to those in the greater Houston area.