JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A candlelight vigil is being held Sunday night to remember the life of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Around 100 people attended the vigil that began at 5:30 p.m. near the home where Mariah lived.

Mariah went missing two weeks ago. Her body was found a week ago in a rural part of Pender County.

WNCT’s Emily Gibbs will have the full story tonight at 10 and 11.