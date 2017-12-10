Judge orders man to spend Christmas in jail after stealing from grandmother

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pitt County judge has ordered a Greenville man to spend Christmas in jail after he stole jewelry and fine dining ware from his grandmother.

Pitt County Assistant DA Jarrette Pittman said the incident happened in November 2016. Pittman said the grandmother was cleaning out her house when she noticed all of her fine dining ware and jewelry were missing.

“That jewelry meant a lot to me,” said Rose Edwards, the victim. “It should have meant a lot to him as well.”

Rose Edwards was torn between having her grandson serve jail time or having him placed on probation.

In the end, 34-year-old Christopher Edwards plead guilty to uttering a forged document and misdemeanor larceny. As part of his sentence, Judge Jeffery Foster ordered Edwards to report to jail on Christmas Eve, and be released on December 26th.

Edwards must also pay back restitution in the amount of $7,000.