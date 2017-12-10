FIRST ON 9: Kinston Police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police are investigating after a man was shot at a convenience store Sunday afternoon.

According to Captain Kivett with Kinston Police, the call came in around 12:29 p.m. at the Mallard Food Store on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The victim’s cousin tells WNCT the victim was pumping gas, when the suspect saw him. The suspect fired a shot at the victim’s car, striking him once. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and taken to Vidant with non-life threatening injuries.

Kinston Police say the suspect is still on the loose, but does not appear to be a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kinston Police.