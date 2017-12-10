FIRST ON 9: Kinston Police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police are investigating after a man was shot at a convenience store Sunday afternoon.

According to Captain Kivett with Kinston Police, the call came in around 12:29 p.m. at the Mallard Food Store on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The victim’s cousin tells WNCT the victim was pumping gas, when the suspect saw him. The suspect fired a shot at the victim’s car, striking him once. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and taken to Vidant with non-life threatening injuries.

Kinston Police say the suspect is still on the loose, but does not appear to be a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kinston Police.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s