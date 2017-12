MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A lieutenant with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office is in the Carteret County Detention Center charged with assault on a female.

According to the detention center, 40-year-old David Paul Craft was booked early Sunday morning.

Officials with knowledge of the situation confirmed to WNCT that Craft is currently a lieutenant with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

