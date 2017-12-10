First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns but it stays cold

SUMMARY: Sunshine and blue skies return today, but it will be a cold and windy day.

TODAY: Sunny but cold with highs in the 40’s & wind chills in the 30’s through the day.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the 20’s inland, 30’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: An arctic front pushes through the area on Tuesday. Clouds but no rain is expected Tuesday. A cold day is ahead Wednesday then temperatures rebound as sunshine sticks around through the end of the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
38° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
39° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
29° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
30° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
37° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
37° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
37° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
38° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
38° F
precip:
10%
