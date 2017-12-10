First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns but it stays cold

SUMMARY: Sunshine and blue skies return today, but it will be a cold and windy day.



TODAY: Sunny but cold with highs in the 40’s & wind chills in the 30’s through the day.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the 20’s inland, 30’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: An arctic front pushes through the area on Tuesday. Clouds but no rain is expected Tuesday. A cold day is ahead Wednesday then temperatures rebound as sunshine sticks around through the end of the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 31 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast