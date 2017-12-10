Breaking News: Officer involved shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – On Saturday December 9th, Kinston Police Officers were conducting directed patrols in the area of Towerhill Road in response to requests from the community.

While in the area around 9:30pm, officers encountered 44 year old Anthony Hicks of Kinston. During the encounter, gunshots were fired and Mr. Hicks was struck.

According to reports in an effort to provide full transparency, the Kinston Police Department has requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The NCSBI is on the scene and has begun their investigation.

Hicks has been transported to Vidant medical Center in Greenville, NC, where he is currently receiving treatment.

No Kinston Police Officers were physically injured during the encounter.