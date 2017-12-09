Winterfest, Touch-A-Truck at Greenville’s Kickback Jack’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kickback Jack’s held their first “Winterfest” in Greenville today.

This was a “Touch-A-Truck” edition.

Kids could come out and take a look inside of a police cruiser, a Vidant ambulance, and fire trucks.

They say they wanted to just provide some fun for local kids.

“We’ve been working getting this put together for the last few weeks,” said Sarah Thomas, service leader at Kickback Jack’s. “You know just something fun to do for the community. Get our name out there. Have people come and visit us here at Kickback Jack’s, we just really wanted to do something nice for the kids.”

They also served hotdogs and hot chocolate for those who stopped by.

