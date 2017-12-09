Pink Hill Police searching for man connected to early morning shooting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pink Hill Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted in connection to an early Friday morning shooting.

Police say they’ve obtained warrants for John Everette Kennion Jr. in connection to the shooting.

Police responded to a home on 306 Hunter St. around 5 a.m. on Friday. It was determined that multiple people had been in the home before an argument started. During the argument, 19-year-old Shquasha Sterling was shot in the lower back. Her condition is unknown.

Kennion is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact local authorities or call 911.