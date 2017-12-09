Greenville Fire-Rescue to host concert, Pitt County Operation Santa Claus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What better way to get in the Christmas mood than with a holiday concert benefiting Pitt County Operation Santa Claus?

Greenville Fire-Rescue will host the band, “The Embers”, tomorrow night.

All ticket sales go to buying toys for underprivileged kids in Pitt County.

The concert is being held at Reimage Church at 6:30 P.M. This is alongside Greenville Fire-Rescue’s toy drive.

“We are collecting toys until December 14th at any school and at any of those locations that I’ve mentioned,” said Rebekah Thurston, public information officer for Greenville Fire-Rescue “Any new, unwrapped toy we would be happy to get that from you. And to give it to some kids here that really need help.”

You still have time to buy tickets before tomorrow. Stop by Steinbeck’s men’s shop, IBX media studios or online.

