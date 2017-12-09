GPD investigating after package stolen off front porch of home

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police is investigating after a package was stolen off the front porch of a home Saturday morning.

The whole thing was caught on a neighbor’s camera. It shows a man backing his car up in the drive way, before walking up to the porch and stealing the package.

Police responded to the home on Lindenwood Dr. in response to a larceny call.

The incident serves as a reminder to take precautions this holiday season when it comes to packages being delivered. Always try to have them delivered during a time when you’ll be home. You can also ask a neighbor to take your package if you know you won’t be home.

Some delivery companies will also allow you to pick up your package, rather than have it delivered.

