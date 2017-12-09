First Alert Forecast: Rain wraps up later today

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Low pressure pulls away from the North Carolina coast today, bringing an end to the rain by the end of the day.

TODAY: Rain showers on and off through the day could mix with some sleet or snow from Greenville north and west. Snow accumulations will be very limited if at all and will be mainly on the grass. Little to no problems are expected on the roads locally. Temperatures will hold steady in the 30’s & 40’s.

 

TONIGHT: A rain shower or snowflake early, skies clear late. Lows will be in the 20’s & 30’s.

 

SUNDAY: Sunny but cold. Highs will be in the 40’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: 

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
36° F
precip:
50%
8am
Sat
37° F
precip:
50%
9am
Sat
37° F
precip:
40%
10am
Sat
37° F
precip:
50%
11am
Sat
38° F
precip:
70%
12pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Sat
36° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
34° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
33° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
33° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
33° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
32° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
32° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
31° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
31° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
29° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
28° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
28° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
30° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
38° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.