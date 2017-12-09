First Alert Forecast: Rain wraps up later today

SUMMARY: Low pressure pulls away from the North Carolina coast today, bringing an end to the rain by the end of the day.



TODAY: Rain showers on and off through the day could mix with some sleet or snow from Greenville north and west. Snow accumulations will be very limited if at all and will be mainly on the grass. Little to no problems are expected on the roads locally. Temperatures will hold steady in the 30’s & 40’s.

TONIGHT: A rain shower or snowflake early, skies clear late. Lows will be in the 20’s & 30’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny but cold. Highs will be in the 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD:

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 36 ° F precip: 50% 37 ° F precip: 50% 37 ° F precip: 40% 37 ° F precip: 50% 38 ° F precip: 70% 38 ° F precip: 70% 38 ° F precip: 60% 38 ° F precip: 70% 38 ° F precip: 60% 38 ° F precip: 70% 36 ° F precip: 60% 35 ° F precip: 40% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 20% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 29 ° F precip: 10% 28 ° F precip: 10% 28 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast