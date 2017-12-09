Education power lawsuit taken by N Carolina Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top court has decided to hear a suit over new laws transferring power from the State Board of Education to the schools superintendent.

The state Supreme Court announced Friday it would review July’s trial court ruling upholding 2016 legislation giving Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson more control over running the public schools.

The justices will step in rather than let a lower appeals court hear the case.

The education board successfully argued the case was so important that it should bypass the intermediate-level Court of Appeals. Lawyers for Johnson disagreed, arguing the board wanted to avoid the Court of Appeals because it had lost a separate case there recently.

Chief Justice Mark Martin was recused from deliberations leading to the order released Friday.