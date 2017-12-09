“Cops and Barbers” hands out coats & clothing to community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With this cold weather we’ve been having recently, many people in Pitt County needs coats.

That’s why “Cops and Barbers” decided to hold a coat and clothing giveaway today at the Eppes Recreation Center.

They partnered with Pitt County Family Development Corporation, Eastern Star, Omega fraternity and other local organizations.

Chief Holtzman of Greenville police department says it’s important for them to help out the community.

“As a police department, we’re always trying to bridge that gap, break down those walls between us and the community we serve,” said police chief, Mark Holtzman. “And for them to come out and see us today, a difference atmosphere, it’s a good day and it’s a good takeaway for everybody.”

All of the clothing and coats were donated from people around our area through the “Cops and Barbers” partnership.