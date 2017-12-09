Best Buy ready for the Christmas season with hottest items

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holiday season means shopping season and for Best Buy, today was the first day they began opening at 9 A.M. for the season.

They said they have seen a steady increase of shoppers every weekend as we near Christmas.

They will stay open until 10 P.M. tonight, as customers come in for the most popular items.

“The hot items are obviously the big things, the TV’s, computers, smart homes,” said Best Buy sales manager, Delaware Jefferson. “So the google home, the Alexa, the smart lights. So the big things and drones are always a holiday favorite.”

Best Buy says no worries when it comes to the high demand. They can easily order a product online and get it to you by Christmas.

