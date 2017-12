The 2017 High school football season came to an end on Saturday with five local teams playing for State Championships, here are the results.

1A CHAMPIONSHIPS – Carter-Finley Stadium

1A: (2) Cherokee 21, (1) North Duplin 13

1AA: (1) Tarboro 37, (1) Mt. Airy 7

2A CHAMPIONSHIPS – Kenan Memorial Stadium

2A: (2) Hibriten 16, (1) East Duplin 14

3A CHAMPIONSHIPS – Wallace Wade Stadium

3A: (1) Charlotte Catholic 28, (2) Havelock 14