Veterans in Kinston hand out goodie bags, ornaments at childcare center

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) —Two veterans in Kinston gave back to their community Friday.

Issac Pope was one of the first black veterans allowed in the military.

Vincent Jones not only served in the the military but pitched in the Lenior County Baseball League.

Pope says the looks on the children’s faces was just what he needed to make it to his 100 birthday in a few weeks.

“It feels great,” said Pope. “A few years ago, I didn’t believe this was possible.”

The veterans handed out goodie bags and ornaments to children at the New Seasons Christian Childcare Center.

Margo Garner is the director of the center and says the visit from the heroes is enlightening for everyone that attended.

“It’s going to change their lives because so many of them probably won’t get anything for Christmas this year.” said Garner. “This is going to be a blessing to them.”

